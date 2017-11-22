Investigation launched after shotgun fired in Lancaster

A shotgun was fired through the window of a house in Lancaster in an incident police believe is linked to one in Preston.

Police have launched an investigation and warned those responsible that their behaviour will not be tolerated.

Officers were called at shortly after 9pm on Monday November 20 to a report that a single shot from a shotgun had been fired through the window of a house on Lunecliffe Road, Lancaster.

Thankfully no-one was injured.

Police are linking the firearms discharge to an earlier incident in Preston.

In that incident on Linnet Street at 8.20pm on Monday two men burst into a house occupied at that time by a 16 year old boy and his 18 year old sister. The glass in the front door was smashed and a brick was thrown through the front window.

In both incidents the offenders used a Toyota Yaris, possibly red in colour which police believe may have been abandoned by the offenders in the Lancaster area.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard McCutcheon, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Our first consideration is public safety and we are doing all we can, along with our partner agencies, to make sure that anyone at risk is safeguarded.

“These incidents are not directed at the general public and appear to be targeted attacks. Nevertheless we understand that this may cause some concern and I’d reassure the public that we have a major investigation running in order to locate and arrest those responsible.”

“Incidents like this will not be tolerated.” Contact police on 101.