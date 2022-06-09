Lancashire Police notified the IOPC on Thursday June 2 that a woman aged 59 had become unwell at around 9.20am while being detained at Lancaster police station.

Paramedics were called but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

An independent investigation is now under way and investigators have begun reviewing evidence.

Lancaster Police Station. Photo: Google Street View

IOPC operations director Miranda Biddle said: “This was a tragic incident in which a woman has sadly died and our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.

"Lancashire Constabulary referred this matter to us, and as she was in the custody of police at the time she became unwell, it is important that there is a thorough and independent investigation.