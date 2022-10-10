News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Indian student could have been killed after walking on train tracks at Lancaster station

A foreign student from India could have been killed after walking across the tracks between platforms 4 and 3 at Lancaster train station.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 10th October 2022, 9:37 am - 1 min read
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 9:38 am

BTP Lancashire said on their Twitter page: “A foreign student, recently arrived from #India, trespassed across the tracks between platforms 4 to 3 at #Lancaster.

"Upset and apologetic when stopped, and unaware of offence in Britain.

"She was dealt with in terms at Community Resolution - we took the time to explain to her the law and safety implications.”

Lancaster Railway Station.