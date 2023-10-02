Illegal vapes and counterfeit cigarettes seized after Lancaster ‘test purchase’ operation
Lancaster Neighbourhood Police, together with Trading Standards, worked in a plain clothes operation to test if premises in Lancaster and Morecambe were selling vapes or illicit cigarettes to underage children.
The operation worked using an underage person who entered the premises in a bid to buy a vape.
The volunteers for these operations are aged between 14 and 16, and are shadowed by plain clothes officers and Trading Standards staff.
As a result, a large quantity of illegal vapes and counterfeit cigarettes were seized
Morecambe PCSO Pete Atkinson said: "This joint agency operation resulted in a large quantity of illegal vapes and counterfeit cigarettes being seized following failed test purchases.
"Premises within Lancaster and Morecambe will be working closely with both police and Trading Standards to ensure they adhere to expectations.
"There will be further test purchases in the future."