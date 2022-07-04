Illegal parking on Morecambe promenade causing a problem

Police said there have been recent obstructions on the promenade, specifically around Marine Road Central, where cars have been parking illegally.
PC Victoria Boyle said: “Obstructing a highway is an offence and so is driving a motor vehicle on a footpath so can I please reiterate that cars should not be parking on the pavements or across double yellow lines.“Here at Morecambe Police, we are looking to take positive action and would like to appeal to all residents and business owners affected by illegal parking on Marine Road Central to contact police.“Please tell us your experiences of the illegal parking and any concerns which can be addressed by myself and the Neighbourhood Policing Team at Morecambe.
"I will be heading down to the promenade today to issue some tickets and analyse a longer term solution for this parking problem.”
Call police on 101.