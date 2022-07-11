Horrific torture of man in drugs den was filmed and shared on Snapchat

Christopher Calvert, 44, of Garth Bank, Kendal, his brother Jonathan Calvert, 36, of Stricklandgate, Kendal, 18-year-old Dominic Hodgson of Jutland Avenue, Flookburgh and Rhiannon Stewart, 24, of Lound Road, Kendal each previously admitted a charge of false imprisonment.

The court heard how the victim – a man in his 30s and from the Kendal area – was found battered and bleeding outside Sports Direct in Sandes Avenue, Kendal on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 2 2021.

He was found with tape wrapped around his neck and several lacerations on his body. He was drifting in and out of consciousness and his injuries were so concerning that an air ambulance was called and he was airlifted to Preston Hospital.

Three men have been sentenced for their part in an attack on a man inside an address in Kendal. From left: Dominic Hodgson, 18, of Jutland Avenue, Flookburgh; Christopher Calvert, 44, of Garth Bank, Kendal and Jonathan Calvert, 36, of Stricklandgate, Kendal.

The court heard how the victim had suffered the injuries after he attended the home address of Jonathan Calvert in Stricklandgate, where he found both Hodgson and Stewart. Calvert’s brother Chris attended the address later in the morning.

Drugs were being taken at the address, including crack cocaine and heroin. The victim recalled consuming diazepam and the next thing he remembered was waking up in a bath tub, naked, with his hands tied behind his back and feet secured to the taps.

He was punched, struck with an iron bar and slashed with a knife. The victim told police that he was tortured and the ordeal went on for six hours, with one of the group filming part of the attack.

The defendants were arrested in the aftermath of the attack and subsequently admitted offences at court.

Christopher Calvert was sentenced to five years and 11 months in prison.

Jonathan Calvert was sentenced to six years and three months in prison.

Dominic Hodgson was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

Rhiannon Stewart was bailed to a later date for sentencing.

Detective Constable Damian West said: “This was a horrific, sustained, drug-fuelled attack on a man who had no way to defend himself.

“The victim was essentially tortured over a prolonged period of time, suffering horrendous injuries in the process.

“To make matters even worse, part of the attack to be shared with people via Snapchat.