Honda main target as catalytic converter thefts in Lancaster and Morecambe become ‘epidemic’

Thieves are brazenly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

One Lancaster car part supplier said the company had sold three replacement parts in just one day in October, with more than 50 needed during 2019.

Motorists have been reporting thefts throughout 2019, but the thefts are nothing new.

Lancashire Police have been highlighting the issue since at least 2012.

Honda vehicles, particular the Jazz, seem to be the main target of late.

This is due to where the catalytic converter is located on the vehicle, making it easy and quick to access.

But Jane Ryan, from Lancaster, had the catalytic converter stolen from her Mercedes car, which was parked in Ennerdale Close.

Jane, who is an amputee, said: “I’m now stuck in the house unless I want to pay for a taxi.

“This happened around a week ago. We went to go out, and we just thought the exhaust had blown.

“It was only when we got it into the garage that they told us what had happened.

“It’s quite an old Mercedes, but the people at the garage said they are mainly going for Honda Jazz cars.

“I don’t use the car a lot, but it’s really upset me.

“We’re now having to debate whether to have it fixed or whether to just scrap it.”

Another woman reported that she had only gone in to Asda in Lancaster for 10 minutes, returning to her vehicle to find the part had been stolen.

She told Lee Kirkley, from Lancaster car parts supplier EK Brakes, that she had it replaced, but was then hit again while her car was parked on her driveway.

Lee, who works in the sales department, said: “We’ve been selling a lot of them and there’s been a run over the last few months.

“It’s the Honda Jazz mainly.

“It’s not just the catalytic converters that are taken.

“When they’re stolen, they also take the exhaust sensors, and other parts of the exhaust system.

“It’s probably been the last three to four months where we’ve seen such an increase.

“It’s become a bit of an epidemic.

“Basically it’s because they’re easy to access, because they’re underneath the vehicle and can be cut from both sides.

“These people are quite brazen.”

People have reported thefts on social media too.

Catalytic converters were stolen from a Toyota Prius, parked at Denny Beck in Halton on July 11, a Honda Civic in Quarry Road, Halton, on July 30, and another vehicle at Bare Lane Railway Station on February 21.

The Lancaster Guardian has made several attempts to speak to Lancashire Police about the issue, but have not received a response so far.

We have also contacted car manufacturer Honda.

The catalytic converter, which cleans up harmful gases before they exit the exhaust pipe, can be stolen within just a few minutes if thieves use a reciprocating saw.

They’re being stolen from driveways, streets, car parks and supermarkets up and down the country.

Lee added: “It’s really difficult, the only thing people can do is keep their vehicle somewhere where it can’t be accessed, like a garage.

“Basically they’re being sold on for scrap.

“What the police need to do is monitor the places where they are being taken for scrap.

“By the time everything is taken into account, it can cost up to and sometimes more than £500 to replace.”

Lee said that said had sold 50 catalytic converters this year, and 15 in October, with three being sold on October 22 alone.

The BBC reported last month that the prices of certain precious metals have skyrocketed in the last 18 months - palladium is now worth £1,300/oz, while rhodium goes for £4,000/oz, according to FJ Church and Sons, a specialist metals merchant that is also the UK’s largest specialist in recycling catalytic converters.