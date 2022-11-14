Homes and cars targeted in spate of anti-social behaviour on Lancaster estate
Police are investigating continuing reports of anti-social behaviour in the Hala area of Lancaster.
By Gayle Rouncivell
3 minutes ago
Updated
14th Nov 2022
It follows reports of houses and vehicles being targeted in Slaidburn Drive.
Incidents include a vehicle sprayed with green paint which caused extensive damage. This happened sometime between 8.30pm and 10.30pm on Friday November 11.
If you have any information which could assist police with their enquiry, please call 101 and quote log 1509 11th Nov.
You can also anonymously contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.