Historic Lancaster Castle vandalised with graffiti scrawled on walls

Joshua Brandwood, a Lancaster resident who saw the footage on social media, went to the location to capture photos of the graffiti and logged the incident with the police.Joshua Brandwood said: “It’s a real shame that our beautiful castle has been vandalized. Given the castle’s age and historical significance as a grade one listed building, it will likely be costly and time consuming to remove the graffiti without affecting the stone.”The vandalism is thought to have happened between 7pm and 9pm on Monday evening.The Duchy of Lancaster has also been made aware of the incident.Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number LANCSPE-12308.