HGV driver reported after ‘unsuitable’ pit stop at M6 services near Lancaster

Lancs Road Police posted this photo of the HGV stopped at Forton Services.

A HGV driver who parked up for a break in an “unsuitable” location was sent on his way by police.

Lancashire Road Police reported the driver after stopping him at Forton Services in the early hours of Wednesday on what appears to be a slip road at the motorway stop-off.

“The driver of this HGV at Forton Services decided that this was a suitable place for him to stop and take his 45min break,” they said.

"Driver reported for offences and sent on his way.”