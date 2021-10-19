Heysham woman jailed for breaching court order by throwing food and harassing her neighbours

On Friday October 8, Lancaster County Court heard that Joanne Bailey, of Low Road in Middleton, had been made the subject of an Anti-Social Behaviour Injunction (ASBI) in December 2019.

The order prevented her from harassing her neighbours and playing loud music, among other provisions.

However, the court heard, Bailey breached the terms of the order on no less than six occasions in June and July 2021 by playing loud music, throwing food, and harassing her neighbour by pointing cameras at their property.

Joanne Bailey, of Low Road, Middleton, has been jailed for a third time for breaching a court order.

The court sentenced her to a total of 105 days in prison and ordered her to pay £5,000 in costs, along with a further £5,000 in relation to a previous hearing. The ASBI was also extended until January 2025.

It is the third time Bailey has been given a prison sentence for breaching the terms of the injunction. In April 2020 she was released from prison after serving a 26-week sentence, before being sent back for a further 42 days just weeks later.