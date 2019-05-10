Heysham men arrested onboard Preston-bound train after threatening to attack woman

Two men from Lancashire have been charged with public order offences after threatening passengers onboard a Preston-bound train.



The men, both from Heysham, were reported to police after threatening a woman with violence onboard a service travelling between Crewe and Preston shortly before 11pm yesterday (Thursday, May 9).

Concerned rail staff reported the incident to British Transport Police (BTP), who then apprehended the men as they disembarked at Preston Railway Station.

The men were then arrested and charged with public order offences.

A spokesman for BTP said: "We received the report at 10.59pm. Two arrested; a 36-year-old man of no fixed abode, and a 32-year-old man from Heysham on suspicion of public order offences.

"They remain in custody."

It follows an incident onboard a Virgin West Coast Main Line service on Wednesday (May 8) in which a train manager was threatened by a male passenger.

Officers boarded the London to Edinburgh service at Lancaster and arrested the man for public order offences.

He was then taken to Preston where he was interviewed by officers and charged.