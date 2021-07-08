Nicola Furney, 37, of Marine Road West, Morecambe, touched the child's leg after offering her a lift in her car, and admitted kissing her in another incident at her home.

The youngster, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, came forward several years later.

In a victim impact statement referred to by the judge, she said the kiss made her feel dirty and confused.

Heysham High School teacher Nicola Furney admits sexual offences against girl

Furney pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually touching a child and sexual communication with a child, reflecting previous messages shared between them in which Furney said: 'You can't speak to anyone about how much we email.'

Prosecuting, Francis McEntee said the defendant had told, or implied to, the child she "loved her."

She had offered the child "lifts" and touched her hand, then her leg while driving.

Her defence lawyer said the former Head of Year had "expressed genuine remorse" and described her own actions as "shocking".

She told the court she had lost her good character and her career in teaching, and had been diagnosed with fibromyalgia.

Recorder Richard Archer said it was grooming of the child and that she had had an "infatuation with her."

She must sign the Sex Offender's Register for seven years and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention order for the same length of time.