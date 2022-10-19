Officers have been dealing with a wide gamut of offences, from sports cars driving anti-socially, to drink-driving, to overweight transporters.
Several uninsured and unroadworthy vehicles have also been spotted and taken off the highways.
To find out more about what’s been happening in the past seven days across the county, click below.
1. Lambo and M3
A brand new BMW M3 and a rented Lamborghini were seized in Blackburn after being driven in an antisocial manner in Blackburn They were spotted by an unmarked patrol, and stopped.
Photo: Lancs Police
2. "Not fair"
For the second time this month the driver of this Mercedes on the M61 provided a positive saliva test for cannabis The driver stated that being stopped again wasn’t fair.
They were arrested under section 5a and the car recovered.
Photo: Lancs Police
3. Arrested
This vehicle was stopped in Lancaster after showing up as having no insurance or tax.
The driver also provided a positive drug wipe for cannabis.
One person was arrested.
Photo: Lancs Police
4. Drink drive limit
This van came to the attention of police patrols in Morecamve due to poor driving. The driver blew twice the legal drinl-drive limit was was arrested.
Photo: Lancs Police