Here's some top tips from Lancaster police on how to keep your house safe from burglars

But you can follow these top tips from the police on how to keep your home and valuables safe:

*Lock your windows and doors, even when you’re in

*Remove attractive items from view, such as electronics, car keys, cash or jewellery, and store any high value items in a secure place

Police are offering advice to home owners.

*Hide your keys away from the letterbox - there are devices that can be used to retrieve them if they are close enough. Faraday bags are useful for keeping your keyless fob stored as they prevent your car from being intercepted - thieves only need to get close to the key to amplify the signal

*Store away items that could be used to aid entry to your property, such as ladders and tools

*Immobilise have a free online service to mark and register your property

*Consider security lighting, doorbell CCTV, house alarms or timer switches

For more information about how to protect your property go online at https://orlo.uk/XGjv8