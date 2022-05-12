Here’s how to hand over your illegal weapons as two-week amnesty begins in Lancaster district

The firearms surrender will run for a fortnight until May 29 and items can be handed in at any police station.

Many firearms may be held in innocence and ignorance of their illegality, or may be overlooked or forgotten in people’s homes – for example, left in an attic and recently rediscovered, or handed down within a family and no longer wanted.

Changes to legislation means these are now illegal to hold without a licence.

A national firearms surrender launches today.

The surrender gives holders the chance to dispose of the firearm or ammunition safely and avoids the risk of them becoming involved in criminality.

During the surrender period, those handing over firearms will not face prosecution for the illegal possession at the point of surrender and they can remain anonymous. However, the history of each live firearm will be checked for evidence of its use in crime.

Chief Supt Richard Robertshaw from Lancashire Police said: “We can be proud that gun crime in the UK remains one of the lowest in the world and certainly here in Lancashire it is very rare.

“However, we are not complacent about gun crime which is why we are supporting the national firearms surrender. We want as many guns as possible to be handed in to reduce the risk of them falling into the wrong hands and being used to commit serious harm.

“In particular we’re appealing for people with so-called ‘legacy items’ – inherited or antique weapons or ammunition lying in a cupboard or attic - to hand them in.”

Anyone handing in a firearm, or a stun gun, during the amnesty can do it at any designated police station in Lancashire with a front counter which is staffed.

For more information on which stations you can use, addresses and opening times, go online here.

To receive advice on how best to transport the weapon responsibly from home to the police station phone 101 before travelling. You can also phone 101 if you are unable to get to a station.