Here's the menu suspects in police custody across Lancashire are offered - and it includes an all-day breakfast and Cadbury's hot chocolate

People being kept in police custody across Lancashire are offered a range of food and drink, including Cadbury's hot chocolate.
The menu is:
- Sweet and sour chicken (300g)
- Chicken casserole (300g)
- Vegetable chilli (300g)
- Vegetable curry (300g)
- Chicken korma (300g)
- Potato bean wedge (300g)
- Cottage pie (300g)
- Tuna pasta (300g)
- All-day breakfast (300g)
- Oats to Go porridge (53g)
- Kellogg's Frosties cereal bar (25g)
- Alpen raspberry and yoghurt cereal bar (29g)
- White coffee
- Black coffee
- White tea
- Cadbury's hot chocolate (7oz)
- Sugar sachets