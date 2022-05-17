Here are some of the knives police have taken off Morecambe streets

One of the larger machete type knives pictured appears to be covered in blood.

A spokesman for Morecambe Area Police said on Facebook: “We're now on day two of #OpSceptre which is a national week of intense action to help raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime and the work being done to stop it.

“These were just some of the knives that we recovered from the knife bin located in Morecambe near to the skate park, Central Drive, Morecambe.

Some of the knives recovered by police from a knife bin on Central Drive in Morecambe near the skate park. Note the machete style large knife at the bottom of the picture appears to be covered in blood. Picture from Lancashire Police.

“We are committed to keeping our communities safe and tackling violent crime is a priority for us.

“We would encourage anyone with information about knife crime in Lancashire to contact the police or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Contact police on 101 or in an emergency dial 999.

During the last Operation Sceptre in Lancashire more than 950 weapons were taken off the county's streets and 77 people were arrested.