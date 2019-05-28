Have you seen missing Tamara, 16, from Lancaster?

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who is missing from home in Lancaster.

Tamara Kinnish was last seen yesterday (Monday, May 27) at around 7.45pm in the Dee Road area.

She is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with dark-brown, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a crop top, grey Nike trainers and a black puffa jacket.

Tamara has links to the Morecambe and Lancaster areas.

It is possible she is in the company of a male of a similar age.

PC Aimee Monk, of Lancaster Police, said: “We are very concerned for Tamara’s welfare and are urging anybody who has seen her, or knows where she may be, to contact us as soon as possible.

“Similarly we would urge Tamara herself, if she sees this appeal, to get in touch to let us know she is safe.”

Anybody with information should contact us on 101.