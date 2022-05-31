Great results in Lancashire as part of national anti-knife campaign

More than 1,000 knives were recovered from surrender bins all over the county – 247 in West Division, which includes Lancaster and Morecambe.

A machete was also recovered in the West End of Morecambe during the week.

During the operation, West Division officers also conducted 89 stop and searches and searched public spaces for weapons. They made 22 arrests, of which 14 were knife related, and 43 direct arrests, of which four were knife related.

This machete was found in Morecambe's West End during Operation Sceptre.

Proactive work included seven educational school events, accompanied by anti-knife crime campaigner Byron Highton from The JJ Effect CIC.

Officers also conducted six community events and diversion visits and well as test purchasing in 42 retailers with help from Lancashire Police Cadets.

Chief Insp Dave Oldfield of Lancashire Violence Reduction Network said: “I am extremely proud of how everyone who worked on Operation Sceptre approached it, all focused on protecting the communities of Lancashire and combining enforcement and prevention tactics to achieve that.

“The removal of such a large number of weapons through surrender bins tells me that the public understand the need to dispose of such items and I thank them for that. By working together on this issue, we can continue to reduce violence, prevent future victims and bring offenders to justice.

“We will continue to educate young people around the impact of knife crime and strive to make Lancashire a safer place for everyone.”

Andrew Snowden, Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "This is the type of proactive activity that people want to see and gives an insight into the work that Lancashire Constabulary, and partners, carry out around the clock to crack down on those who carry these dangerous weapons and educate people around the risks they pose.

"Every knife removed from our communities, whether surrendered at a knife bin or seized by officers, is one less weapon that can end or ruin many lives.

"We need people, particularly young people, to understand just how dangerous carrying a knife is, for the person carrying it and the wider community.”