Four off licences in Lancaster and Morecambe district to be prosecuted after serving alcohol to underage children

Over the weekend of July 15 and July 16, police licensing working alongside Trading Standards carried out a test purchase operation in Lancaster and Morecambe.

A test purchase operation is where plain clothes officers test off licensed premises to check they are not serving alcohol to underage children (anyone 17 years and under).

Officers used an underage child to enter off licences in the area in an attempt to buy alcohol.

By law it is a criminal offence to sell alcohol to an underage child.

‘Protection of Children from harm’ is also one of the four licensing objectives and all licensed Premises must promote the four licensing objectives-in this case ensure they are using Check 25-anyone who looks 25 or under is asked for age check verification.

Over the two days 21 off licences were tested with four off licences failing the test and selling alcohol to the underage child.

Further action will be taken with the person who made those sales and the four premises themselves.

PC Andrew Taylor from Lancaster Police Licensing said: “Police Licensing, Trading Standards and partner agencies working together will continue to carry out various methods including test purchases to prevent any licensed premises from selling alcohol to underage children. It goes without saying the harm that can be caused to an underage child from drinking alcohol-children can also become vulnerable as a result of intoxication.”