Flytippers dump builder's rubbish, bags of pasta and couscous near Milnthorpe in Cumbria

South Lakes Police have published pictures of the flytipping mess on Facebook and said: “Do you recognise any of this? Are you having a renovation?

"Hopefully the investigation will identify those who were responsible for dumping this mess near Milnthorpe.

"If you are having building work done, please make sure your builder's are disposing of your kitchen and bathroom responsibly.”

Flytippers have dumped builder's rubbish and household items near Milnthorpe in Cumbria. Picture from South Lakes Police.

South Lakeland District Council have put a sticker on one of the cupboard doors dumped which says: “This flytipping is under investigation. There can be up to a £50,000 fine or maximum five year prison sentence, if prosecuted.”

The sticker was posted on the flytipped cupboard door at 1pm on October 26.

Anyone with information on the flytippers should call South Lakeland District Council on 01539 793314.

