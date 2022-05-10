Final two jailed in countrywide drugs operation which saw eight from Morecambe locked up

A total of 30 people including four men and four women from Morecambe were jailed for 151 years earlier this year following an investigation into the criminal use of firearms and County Lines drug dealing.

Warrants were executed on Merseyside and in Eastbourne at the culmination of the 12 month investigation, named Operation Casino.

One of those to be sentenced was 30 year-old Danny Hanley. During the course of the investigation it was established that associates of Hanley were running their own drugs ‘grafts’ (drug lines) and a simultaneous investigation (Op Casino 2) was launched.

Niall Crawford, 25, of Pitsmead Road, Kirkby, was sentenced to five and a half years for conspiracy to supply cocaine and a separate charge of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs from May 2019. Picture from Merseyside Police.

Op Casino 2 identified three county line ‘grafts’ in Morecambe, Plymouth and Torquay and a Liverpool ‘graft’.

During the Op Casino 2 investigation a sniper rifle and shotgun, which had been stolen during burglaries, and around 100 rounds of ammunition was recovered from a farmhouse in Kirkby used by the Liverpool gang. A quantity of Class A drugs was also seized from individuals and properties in Liverpool and Morecambe.

As part of Op Casino 2, Niall Crawford, 25, of Pitsmead Road, Kirkby, appeared in court on Friday, May 6.He was sentenced to five and a half years for conspiracy to supply cocaine and a separate charge of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs from May 2019.

Colin Brown, 43, of River View, Plymouth, was sentenced to 29 months for assisting an OCG.