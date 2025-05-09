Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An off-duty Lancashire police officer who leapt out of bed to break up a fight between two men outside her home - one of whom was brandishing a Taser - has been nominated for a bravery gong.

The detective constable - who has not been identified - was asleep when she was awoken by the sound of a disturbance back in May 2023.

As she looked out of her bedroom window, she saw two men fighting - and spotted that one of them was pointing what she realised was a Taser.

She witnessed the device being fired at the second man, sending him crashing to the floor, incapacitated.

Yet by the time the officer rushed outside, in just her pyjamas and slippers - taking only her mobile phone with her - the brawl had resumed.

Jumping into the middle of the fight, she then found blows being delivered - intentionally or otherwise - in her direction.

Nevertheless, she was able to isolate the Taser-wielding man and pin him to the ground - ordering the other combatant to back off.

A Taser was fired during the street fight - but that didn't stop the officer intervening | unknown

The DC told members of the public - who had by now gathered - to call the police and report an officer in need of assistance.

Two years on from her remarkable display of courage - in a part of Lancashire that has not been revealed - the officer has been put forward for a National Police Bravery Award.

Lancashire Police Federation Secretary Stuart Parry said: “Knowing her work ethic and commitment to serving Lancashire’s communities, it is no surprise to me she finds herself as Lancashire’s nomination for the Police Federation of England and Wales’ Bravery Awards.

“Her actions whilst off duty were selfless, above and beyond - putting herself in grave danger without PPE [personal protective equipment].

“She displays unwavering dedication to her role as a police officer and this act of bravery is another example of her commitment to policing and putting the communities of Lancashire first. She is a credit to Lancashire Constabulary.”

The awards ceremony takes place on 10th July.