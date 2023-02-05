The driver of a Ford Focus car was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The man was in his 50s and from Burnley.

The driver of a Citroen Dispatch van, a man in his 30s from Blackburn, suffered minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident happened at around 5.30am on Friday, at the junction of the A59 and Myerscough Smithy Road.

The crash happened at the junction of the A59 and Myerscough Smithy Road

Sgt Daniel Gunn, of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “These are very sad and tragic circumstances and our thoughts are with the man’s family at this time.

“We are appealing for information and urging any witnesses, who have yet to speak to police, to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.”