Fast food delivery driver on moped got lost and ended up on hard shoulder of M6 at Lancaster

A fast food delivery driver on a moped got lost and was seen riding on the hard shoulder of the M6 at Lancaster.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 12:14 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 12:41 pm

Lancs Road Police said on their Twitter page: “This moped sighted being ridden at 25mph along the hard shoulder of the M6 at Lancaster when the rider got lost trying to make a delivery for a well known fast food chain.

"Rider reported and moped seized section 165.”

For non-emergency crimes dial 101.

This moped was seen being ridden on the hard shoulder of the M6 at Lancaster and was stopped by police. Picture from Lancs Road Police.

In an emergency always dial 999.