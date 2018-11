A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from her family home in Lancaster.

Amy Brook was last seen at Lancaster Bus Station around 8.30pm on Friday night.

She is described as 5ft 9 inches tall, slim build, with a tanned complexion. She was last seen wearing a camouflage coloured bubble jacket, white cropped top, black leggings and dark blue trainers.

If you see Amy or have any information about where she might be, please ring 101 quoting log number LC-20181123-1395.