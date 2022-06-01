Officers attended a road traffic collision on the M61 RTC attended on M61 on May 30, where a BMW had skidded of motorway. The driver suffered minor injuries and told police that the weather was to blame, but officers said: " But the two defective rear tyres didn't help along with excess speed in wet conditions."

Failed drugs tests, burglary get-aways, and dodgy tyres: What's been keeping Lancashire's Road Police busy this week

Lancashire’s Road Policing team have been kept busy this week.

By Catherine Musgrove
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 12:41 pm

Officers have intercepted stolen cars, stopped people using phones at the wheel, and seized vehicles for a range of offences across the county.

Take a look at where and why these vehicles were stopped below:

1. wlepnews-01-06-22-road2-nw-upload.jpg

Patrols stopped this Ford Mondeo in Garstang Road, Preston as the driver was not wearing his seatbelt. Checks showed he was not insured and he stated he couldn't afford it. Police said: "Unfortunately he had been spending his money on cannabis and failed a drug test"

Photo: Failed drugs test

Photo Sales

2. Stolen car

This stolen vehicle from Manchester was located in Darwen by members of police patrol MN31.

Photo: Lancs Police

Photo Sales

3. No insurance

This motorhome was stopped after it activated the on board ANPR of patrol car HO31 for having no insurance. The driver had recently changed vehicles and wrongly thought his policy automatically changed with it. The driver was reported.

Photo: Lancs Police

Photo Sales

4. wlepnews-01-06-22-road5-nw-upload.jpg

This Peugeot Bipper was stopped in Primrose Hill, Preston. The driver couldn’t remember what type of licence he had, but when police found it, it was provisional. The driver was reported and the vehicle seized.

Photo: Learner driver

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2