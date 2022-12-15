More officers will be out across Lancashire in December, including the two Fridays in the run up to Christmas and New Year's Eve, to bolster the policing response to tackle the anticipated increase in anti-social behaviour, dangerous driving and other offences often seen during the period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This surge activity is being funded by the Police and Crime Commissioner through his Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Fund, which uses money seized from criminals and invested back into fighting and deterring crime.

Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden on a walkabout with police officers

How much?

Over £54,000 is being invested into local policing to increase patrols, provide reassurance, and increase public confidence whilst also proactively targeting offenders. It will also strengthen operations including Operation Night Guardian, which tackles violence against women and girls in the night time economy, and the annual drink and drug driving campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Crime doesn’t pay here in Lancashire”

Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want people to be able to enjoy themselves during the festive period, safe in the knowledge that officers are out proactively tackling crime and stopping offenders in their tracks.

"I'm pleased that we are able to strengthen the proactive capability of the Constabulary to deal with times of heightened demand and to do so using cash seized from criminals is a fitting way to send the message that crime doesn't pay here in Lancashire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad