Egg-throwing, drink-driving and pulling away from the police at 117mph: Lancashire's roads this week

A car carrying egg-throwing, cannabis-smoking miscreants is just one of the vehicles stopped by Lancashire Police this week.
Officers have also been busy checking people aren’t drink-driving, have cleared windows fully of ice, and have been cracking down on drivers with no insurance, licence or MOT.
In one case, a hotel in Blackpool tipped police off about a guest checking out while drunk and intending on driving to Birmingham.
For more on what’s been happening on the region’s roads this week, click on the pages below.
1. Egg-throwing
The occupants of this vehicle had been throwing eggs at members of the public and smoking cannabis.
The car was seen by patrols in Preston before it failed to stop and was pursued. The vehicle was 'stung' and the driver arrested for multiple offences.
Photo: Lancs Police
2. Crash
Patrols attended an RTC in Blackpool where the driver failed a roadside drugs wipe for cannabis and was arrested.
Photo: Lancs Police
3. Wanted
This vehicle was seen by police on the M55 at Blackpool and officers suspected it was on cloned plates.
It was stopped at junction one and identified as being stolen from another area.
The driver was arrested as he was disqualified from driving and wanted by a neighbouring force.
Photo: Lancs Police
4. Acceleration
The driver of this Saab 9-5 was travelling at the speed limit on the M6 northbound, with patrol HO31 following behind.
The driver then suddenly accelerated off and reached speeds of up to 117mph. The driver was stopped and will no have to explain his actions to a magistrate.
Photo: Lancs Police