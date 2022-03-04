'Drunk' motorist arrested after being caught driving wrecked car with bonnet hanging off on M6

The motorist was spotted travelling on the southbound carriageway in Cumbria on Thursday afternoon (March 3).

Police quickly stopped the driver after seeing the “obvious danger” it posed.

Pictures taken by the police show the bonnet of the black Fiat was hanging off, leaving the engine compartment exposed.

Once the vehicle was stopped, officers said they were “confronted by a very obstructive drunk driver who was swiftly arrested.”

To report erratic driving, dangerous loads, unroadworthy vehicles or hazards on the road, phone 999 as soon as you safely can.

Write down the registration number of any vehicle involved, with a description of the make, colour and, if possible, who was driving.

Officers on a driving course were shocked to see this vehicle travelling on the M6 south in Cumbria. (Credit:

To make the report anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

