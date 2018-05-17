Drunk Morecambe man, 25, ‘soiled himself’

A Morecambe man who defecated on himself in a train station waiting room was drunk and disorderly, a court heard.

On April 12, John Anthony Buckley of Alexandra Road in Morecambe was found at Wigan Wallgate train station having “soiled himself”.

Police officers had been called to the scene by rail station managers after they grew concerned about the behaviour of the 25-year-old, who was struggling to stand and appeared “unwell”.

Ms Kenyon, prosecuting, told magistrates at Wigan: “He was asked three times if he wanted an ambulance.

“He was approaching one of the officers with his arms outstretched when his demeanour suddenly changed.

“He stepped right in front of him and the officer was concerned he was going to be hit or headbutted.”

Police took him to the ground and managed to get him to the office at Wigan North Western where he was detained.

“He said he was going to throw up,” said Ms Kenyon.

“He started to put his fingers down his throat.”

Buckley was taken to Bury police station where he collapsed on the floor and was fitting before being taken to hospital.

Buckley, who did not appear in court to face his charge, was found guilty in his absence.

Magistrates fined him £220.

They also ordered him to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge fees.