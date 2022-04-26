Drunk man arrested at Lancaster after 'staggering through train' and abusing passengers

British Transport Police said the man was witnessed “staggering” through the train before being arrested at Lancaster railway station on Monday afternoon.

It was also reported that he has fallen onto passengers and hurled abuse at them.

Officers said the man spent “several hours” in custody sobering up following his arrest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was arrested at Lancaster.

The man, who has not been named, was later charged with being drunk and disorderly and has been bailed to appear at court.

In a social media post on Twitter this morning, a spokesman for BTP Lancashire said: "A man who drunkenly staggered through a train, falling onto passengers and hurling abuse at them, was arrested at Lancaster yesterday afternoon.