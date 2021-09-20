Drunk driver arrested for undertaking unmarked police car at nearly 100mph on M6 near Lancaster

Officers patrolling the motorway in an unmarked car clocked the driver of the white Mercedes speeding over 90mph at around 5pm yesterday (Sunday, September 19).

The driver was followed after the car began moving erratically from lane to lane at high speed before undertaking the unmarked police car on a busy stretch of the M6 near Lancaster (Forton) Services.

Officers continued 'pacing' the Mercedes as it undertook a number of vehicles before stopping the driver and escorting him to the nearby services.

A roadside breath alcohol test revealed that the driver was twice over the drink drive limit. He was arrested at the scene, taken into custody and his Mercedes seized.

Following further enquiries, it was discovered that the driver was alleged to have "caused damage" in Blackpool earlier that day and had allegedly made off without payment at a petrol station.

Whilst in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of these offences.

A police spokesman said: "A busy M6 near Lancaster when this Mercedes undertook an unmarked patrol at high speed.

"They continued at high speed undertaking several more vehicles before being stopped at Forton services. Driver arrested for being x2 drink drive limit and vehicle seized.