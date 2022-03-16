Drug dealers jailed for 30 years for selling heroin and crack on streets of Lancaster and Morecambe

They were arrested after detectives launched a covert investigation, known as Operation Marigold, last spring.

A break-through in the investigation came when a suspected drug dealer was arrested at the back of the old Spar shop in Main Street, Bolton-le-Sands on March 28.

More than a kilo of cocaine and heroin was later discovered after a raid on a holiday lodge in Carnforth in May.

It was estimated the drugs were worth around £106,580 and the investigation led to five men being charged with Conspiracy to supply Class A heroin and cocaine.

On Tuesday (March 15) at Preston Crown Court, they were sentenced to a combined total of 31 years and 6 months in prison.

The five jailed men are:

- Paul Harrison, 39, of Vicars Garth Kendal, sentenced at 6 years and 3 months

- Jason Corless, 40, of Langdale Place, Lancaster sentenced to 6 years and 7 months

- Alan Green, 44, of Fleet Green Lancaster sentenced to 6 years and 7 months

- Steven Avison, 39, no fixed abode, preciously of Morecambe was sentenced to 3 years and 9 months

All four entered early guilty pleas and were handed a reduction in their sentences, but a fifth man, Jason Elder, elected for trial.

Jason Elder, 48, no fixed abode but previously of Bolton-le-Sands elected for trial and was found guilty of the offences on December 17 last year. He was sentenced to 7 years and 6 months and as a result was offered no reduction in sentence

DS Adie Knowles said: "This is an operation that has resulted in substantial sentences for individuals that were having a significant impact on our community with the dealing of heroin and crack.

"These convictions have been the result of months of hard work by the Target Crime Team. As always, we only achieve these results by the help of the public.

“I must reassure the good folk of Morecambe and Lancaster that we take the dealing of Class A drugs very seriously and take great pleasure in seeing individuals who chose to engage in this activity removed from the streets.”

If you have information about drug dealing, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or contact police on 101.

