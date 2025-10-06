Drivers caught speeding near Lancaster park
Police said they had been conducting speed enforcement on Wyresdale Road, opposite Pottery Gardens and the abattoir.
PC Joe Danson said: “Once again, your local neighbourhood police officers have been conducting speed enforcement on Wyresdale Road.
“Enforcement was conducted on Wednesday evening (October 1).
“Unfortunately again, a number of drivers were caught exceeding the speed limit with the fastest on this occasion being 44mph.
"Those drivers were stopped and have been reported for the offence, and will be offered a speed awareness course, issued a fixed penalty notice (with points) or given a summons to court, depending on the amount they were exceeding the speed limit and their previous driving history.
"Enforcement will continue so please slow down.”
You can raise any local speed concerns you have by going online at https://lancsroadsafety.co.uk/submit-concern/