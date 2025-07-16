BMW driver with 'I score high on my drug test' sticker arrested on M6 in Preston

A BMW driver with an 'I score high on my drug test' sticker was arrested after a police chase on the M6 in Lancashire.

The man was spotted by officers patrolling the motorway near Preston on Tuesday (July 15).

The driver of the BMW was 'boxed in' by police on the M6 near Preston. He was arrested because he was wanted in Scotland, said Lancashire Police | Lancashire Police

They pursued him at speed before ‘boxing in’ the silver BMW, with multiple police vehicles surrounding the car to prevent his escape.

Inside the BMW, officers discovered a puppy onboard. It’s believed the dog was seized and taken to Lancashire Constabulary HQ in Hutton | Lancashire Police

A sticker boasting “I score high on my drug test” was found plastered on the back of the BMW. Inside the BMW, officers discovered a puppy onboard. It’s believed the dog was seized and taken to Lancashire Constabulary HQ in Hutton.

Lancashire Police said the driver was arrested at the scene. The force said he was wanted in connection with multiple offences in Scotland.

