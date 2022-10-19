News you can trust since 1837
Driver stopped in Lancaster had taken drugs and had no insurance or tax

A driver stopped in Lancaster was driving under the influence of drugs and had no insurance or road tax.

By Michelle Blade
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice said on Twitter: “Vehicle stopped in Lancaster. It was showing no insurance or tax.

“The driver also provided a positive drug wipe for cannabis

“One arrested section 5a of the Road Traffic Act and reported for various motoring offences.”

Vehicle stopped in Lancaster was showing no insurance or tax. The driver also provided a positive drug wipe for cannabis. Picture from Lancs Road Police.

If you're convicted of drug driving you'll get:

*a minimum 1 year driving ban.

*an unlimited fine.

*up to six months in prison.

*a criminal record.