Driver stopped in Heysham during police operation was twice the legal drink drive limit and had no licence or insurance
A driver stopped by police in Heysham was not only twice the legal drink drive limit but was driving without a licence or insurance.
By Michelle Blade
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
20th Oct 2022, 11:13am
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice said on Twitter: “Turns out that this driver in Heysham was not only twice the legal drink drive limit.
"They had no licence or insurance either.”
The driver was stopped as part of Lancashire Police’s Operation Vanquish surge activity where there will be days of action focussed on specific issues, such as speeding and drink and drug-driving.