Driver stopped by police on M6 near Garstang had cannabis in car and was drug driving
A driver stopped by police on the M6 near Garstang had cannabis and was drug driving.
By Michelle Blade
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted one day ago: “Vehicle stopped on the M6 near Garstang. Driver dealt with for possession of cannabis and a positive drug wipe for cannabis.
“Forensic evidence secured for analysis.
Drivers caught and convicted of drug-driving can receive a minimum 12-month driving ban; a criminal record; an unlimited fine; up to six months in prison.
Most Popular
Drivers will also have a licence endorsement which will last for 11 years.