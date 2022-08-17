Driver stopped by police near Garstang had no insurance

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancs Road Police said on Twitter: “Another vehicle yesterday stopped and driver reported for no insurance near Garstang.

“Driver had not updated insurance company with a change of address or email so the renewal had been missed.”

The police could give you a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points if you’re caught driving a vehicle you’re not insured to drive.

