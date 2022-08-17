News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out

Driver stopped by police near Garstang had no insurance

Police stopped a vehicle near Garstang and found the driver had no insurance.

By Michelle Blade
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:32 pm
Updated Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:32 pm

Lancs Road Police said on Twitter: “Another vehicle yesterday stopped and driver reported for no insurance near Garstang.

“Driver had not updated insurance company with a change of address or email so the renewal had been missed.”

The police could give you a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points if you’re caught driving a vehicle you’re not insured to drive.

Lancashire Police

Most Popular

If the case goes to court you could be fined or disqualified.