Driver on Caton Road in Lancaster stopped by police was not insured

Lancs Road Police said on their Twitter page: “The driver of this Vauxhall Corsa was stopped on Caton Road, Lancaster after the vehicle flagged up as having no insurance.

"The driver had failed to make his payments so the insurance company cancelled the policy.

"Driver was reported and his vehicle seized.”

The driver of this Vauxhall Corsa was stopped by #HO51 on Caton Road, Lancaster after the vehicle flagged up as having no insurance. Picture from Lancs Road Police.