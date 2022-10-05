Driver on Caton Road in Lancaster stopped by police was not insured
A driver stopped on Caton Road in Lancaster by police had no insurance.
By Michelle Blade
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 11:22 am
- 1 min read
Updated
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 11:23 am
Lancs Road Police said on their Twitter page: “The driver of this Vauxhall Corsa was stopped on Caton Road, Lancaster after the vehicle flagged up as having no insurance.
"The driver had failed to make his payments so the insurance company cancelled the policy.
"Driver was reported and his vehicle seized.”
You could receive a £300 fixed penalty and six penalty points if caught driving when not insured.