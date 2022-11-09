News you can trust since 1837
Driver of Nissan Micra stopped by police on M6 near Lancaster had no insurance or MOT

The driver of a Nissan Micra stopped by police on the M6 at Forton was driving to and from work in an uninsured vehicle.

By Michelle Blade
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 2:50pm

The driver did not have an MOT for his car either.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice said on Twitter 20 hours ago: “The driver of this Micra on the M6 @ Forton thought he would chance using his uninsured and un MOT’d car to travel to and from work whilst his van was in for a service.

"Driver reported for offences and car seized sec165.”

