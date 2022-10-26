News you can trust since 1837
Driver arrested after car stopped by police in Lancaster linked to earlier assault

Police arrested the driver of a car stopped on Lune Street in Lancaster after it had been linked to an assault earlier in the evening.

By Michelle Blade
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

Lancs Road Police @Lancs Road Police said on Twitter: “The driver of this Ford Fiesta was stopped on Lune Street, Lancaster after it had been linked to an assault earlier in the evening.

“The driver was arrested for racially aggravated assault and public order offences.”

Call 101 to report non-urgent crime.

The driver of a car stopped by police on Lune Street in Lancaster was arrested after it was linked to an earlier assault. Picture from Lancs Road Police.

In an emergency always call 999.