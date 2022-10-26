Driver arrested after car stopped by police in Lancaster linked to earlier assault
Police arrested the driver of a car stopped on Lune Street in Lancaster after it had been linked to an assault earlier in the evening.
By Michelle Blade
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Lancs Road Police @Lancs Road Police said on Twitter: “The driver of this Ford Fiesta was stopped on Lune Street, Lancaster after it had been linked to an assault earlier in the evening.
“The driver was arrested for racially aggravated assault and public order offences.”
Call 101 to report non-urgent crime.
Most Popular
In an emergency always call 999.