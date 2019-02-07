Driver and passenger survive horror crash into stone wall near Lancaster before being arrested for drugs offences

A driver and his passenger are lucky to be alive after their car crashed into a stone wall near Lancaster.

Police attended the scene of the crash and found the driver and his passenger stood beside the mangled wreckage with only minor injuries.

The force of the crash caused the vehicle's wheels to come off and police had to arrange a crane to recover the wreck.

The driver and his passenger escaped the crash but they could not escape the long arm of the law.

Officers said the driver had refused a roadside drugs test and was arrested at the scene.

The passenger was also arrested after a quantity of drugs were found.