Dramatic ram raid footage shows moment SPAR garage near Morecambe was smashed into and ransacked
Police are appealing for information to identify two men after a ram raid and burglary near Morecambe.
The ram raid and burglary was at the Spar Garage in Coastal Road, Bolton-le-Sands, around 2.25am on Wednesday, (September 7.)
A red Honda Jazz was driven onto the forecourt and reversed at speed into the front entrance.
Two men entered the shop and took a large quantity of cigarettes and tobacco valued at around £5,000.
The men then got into the Honda, described as having a space saving wheel on the rear offside, leaving the area.
It is believed the damage caused will cost more than £10,000 to repair.
Police are asking if anyone saw the vehicle on that day or know who the men are to get in touch.
Call Lancaster CID on (01524) 596455 or email [email protected] quoting log 0108 of September 7.
You can always report your information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.