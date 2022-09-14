The ram raid and burglary was at the Spar Garage in Coastal Road, Bolton-le-Sands, around 2.25am on Wednesday, (September 7.)

A red Honda Jazz was driven onto the forecourt and reversed at speed into the front entrance.

Two men entered the shop and took a large quantity of cigarettes and tobacco valued at around £5,000.

A still image from a ram raid at the Spar garage on Coastal Road, Bolton-le-Sands. Picture from Lancashire Police.

The men then got into the Honda, described as having a space saving wheel on the rear offside, leaving the area.

It is believed the damage caused will cost more than £10,000 to repair.

Police are asking if anyone saw the vehicle on that day or know who the men are to get in touch.

Call Lancaster CID on (01524) 596455 or email [email protected] quoting log 0108 of September 7.