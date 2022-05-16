Dog "humanely destroyed" following death of a 3-year-old boy in Greater Manchester

A dog has been put down following a fatal attack on a three-year old boy in Rochdale yesterday afternoon.

At around 1.15pm on Sunday May 15, police officers were called to a farm on Carr Lane in Milnrow by the ambulance service who were responding to an incident there.

A three-year-old boy was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later, as we reported on earlier today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at a building in Milnrow, Rochdale after a three-year-old boy died after a suspected dog attack.

Greater Manchester Police say that enquiries have established that the boy was outdoors with a number of dogs prior to being found with serious injuries.

They have confirmed that several dogs have been seized, and one has been humanely destroyed.

Police added that enquiries in relation to the dogs remaining ongoing.

Assistant Chief Constable at Greater Manchester Police, Scott Green, said: “Our thoughts, of course, remain with the loved ones of the young boy who so sadly died following yesterday’s incident. Specially trained officers have been deployed to support them.

In an update released this afternoon, police say a dog has been put down following the incident.

“A thorough investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and review other incidents of note. Due to previous contact, GMP’s Professional Standards Branch is making a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“It goes without saying that this news will have had an impact on the community. I can reassure members of the public that any criminal offences identified by our enquiries in relation to this incident will be dealt with accordingly by ourselves and our criminal justice partners.

“We are aware of speculation on social media and ask that members of the public and the media refrain from engaging in speculation at this time until our investigation is complete and any subsequent criminal proceedings have concluded.”

Anyone with information should share it via 0161 856 7386, or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk.