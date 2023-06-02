News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

Diesel worth £2,500 stolen from rural storage site near Carnforth

Police are investigating the theft of £2,500 worth of diesel from a fuel tank at a compound near Carnforth.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:16 BST

The fuel was stolen from a storage compound in Milnthorpe Road, Holme, between 5pm on May 23 and 7am on May 24.

Anyone with any information, dashcam or CCTV footage of any disturbance or suspicious activity between these hours near any construction site or storage compounds can report it online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it quoting incident number 37 of 24/05/2023.

You can also call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The theft happened overnight on May 23.The theft happened overnight on May 23.
The theft happened overnight on May 23.