Diesel worth £2,500 stolen from rural storage site near Carnforth
Police are investigating the theft of £2,500 worth of diesel from a fuel tank at a compound near Carnforth.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:16 BST
The fuel was stolen from a storage compound in Milnthorpe Road, Holme, between 5pm on May 23 and 7am on May 24.
Anyone with any information, dashcam or CCTV footage of any disturbance or suspicious activity between these hours near any construction site or storage compounds can report it online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it quoting incident number 37 of 24/05/2023.
You can also call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.