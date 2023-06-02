The fuel was stolen from a storage compound in Milnthorpe Road, Holme, between 5pm on May 23 and 7am on May 24.

Anyone with any information, dashcam or CCTV footage of any disturbance or suspicious activity between these hours near any construction site or storage compounds can report it online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it quoting incident number 37 of 24/05/2023.