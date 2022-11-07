Delivery driver given warning by police after 'undertaking' cars in Lancaster

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted one day ago: “Delivery driver in Lancaster undertaking in a busy city centre in and out of traffic.

“Apparently sometimes the food needs delivering quicker when they’re busy.

“Driver issued with a #S59 warning for his driving.”

A delivery driver was given a warning by police after being seen 'undertaking' cars in Lancaster city centre. Picture from Lancs Road Police.