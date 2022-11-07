Delivery driver given warning by police after 'undertaking' cars in Lancaster
A delivery driver weaving in and out of traffic in Lancaster was stopped by police.
By Michelle Blade
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
7th Nov 2022, 12:41pm
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted one day ago: “Delivery driver in Lancaster undertaking in a busy city centre in and out of traffic.
“Apparently sometimes the food needs delivering quicker when they’re busy.
“Driver issued with a #S59 warning for his driving.”
Most Popular
Section 59 means an officer has reasonable grounds to believe that the driver has driven in an anti-social manner or in a manner which is causing alarm, distress or annoyance.