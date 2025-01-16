Delivery driver given parking ticket after police cars block loading bay in Lancaster city centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Chris Baines was making a pallet delivery in George Street, Lancaster, in December when he had to leave his truck slightly covering the double yellow lines.
He photographed a line of police cars which were parked in the loading bay opposite the police station.
Chris, who lives in Southport but works as a delivery driver in Lancaster and Morecambe, said: “I want to bring awareness about how hard it is to deliver in Lancaster.
“I had a delivery in Lancaster before Christmas; I couldn't park fully in a loading bay because police cars had taken over the loading bays (non-emergency, just parking up).
"I had to park just over the loading bay to do a pallet delivery, and I got a ticket!
"The warden agreed the police shouldn't be parked there.
"So I have a ticket because the police are allowed to park in loading bays to park their cars without getting tickets.
“Ridiculous, one rule for us and one for them?”
Chris challenged the penalty notice with Lancashire Parking Services, part of Lancashire County Council, but was told his mitigation was “not sufficient to warrant cancellation of the charge” because he had “partially parked in a restricted street”.
The response said: “We understand your frustration with the police vehicles and will pass this information to the enforcement team to see if there is any action will can be taken.”
A Lancashire County Council spokesman said emergency vehicles are exempt from parking fines while workers are undertaking their statutory duties.
They said: “Lancaster Police have addressed concerns we raised about some of their vehicles parking in George Street and the loading bay has been clear of police vehicles when our civil enforcement officers have been on patrol recently.
"We will issue penalty charge notices to any emergency vehicle that is parked illegally while staff are not undertaking their statutory duties."
A standard penalty charge notice is £70. If payment is made within 21 days of the notice being served, the charge is reduced by 50 percent to £35.
However, if payment is made after a service of charge certificate, the charge increases by 50 percent to £105.